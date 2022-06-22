Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that Kyiv is working to ensure the speedy release of Ukrainian prisoners trapped in occupied territories. Despite the expedited political efforts, the process to retrieve the detained individuals is "complex," he added while speaking at a press conference after meeting Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel who is visiting Kyiv. Zelenskyy noted that all tasks related to prisoners' release and exchange are being carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"It is a complicated issue. Many details cannot be revealed...we really want the exchange to take place. The partners too have committed to helping with this exchange...we are working..." Zelenskyy said at the briefing.

Zelenskyy said that he does not want a delayed response to the process of retrieving Ukrainian prisoners from Russia-occupied zones. He recalled a number of Ukrainians who were retrieved from Russian captivity, including native paramedic Yulia Tayrs Payevska. He reassured that the Ukrainian intel officials are engaged in necessary efforts to ensure potential prisoner swaps.

Zelenskyy briefly highlighted that Ukraine is also engaging diplomatic partners to work on the prisoner exchange process for quick results. He called on international states to "do everything" on the political level to secure the release of those detained by "invaders." He said: "involve our partners in this process as much as possible: The Red Cross, the United Nations and several states that have a certain influence on the aggressor country."

Notably, Ukraine has so far carried out several successful prisoner exchanges with Russia. On April 9, Ukrainian Deputy PM Iryna Vereschuk confirmed that 12 Ukrainian soldiers and 14 civilians returned home from release by Russian troops, RFERL reported. The first such POW swap since the launch of the Russian war (on February 24) took place on March 1 and then on April 1.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is defending itself against 'nuclear state'

In his opening address at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival for the global creative community, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took a vivid sweep at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He said Kyiv is defending its territory from a "nuclear state that is stuck in the past." He stressed that due to the duration and sporadic escalation of Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine, the end of the war now depends on global attention. "That's why we need allies. We need people like you...to make our fight for freedom legendary." Amid the reports claiming the West could lose interest in the ongoing war given its prolonged period, Zelenskyy underscored the necessity to "make people talk" about the atrocities which otherwise might go unnoticed. "Your every success will mean saving thousands of lives," he concluded.

(Image: @President.gov.ua)