As the peace talk between Russia and Ukraine is yet to reach a concrete decision, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday advised Moscow to "seek peace." Addressing the nation during his usual late-night address on day 50 of the ongoing brutal offensive by Russia, the embattled President warned in case Russia averts a peaceful resolution of the conflict, it must "leave the international arena forever." Zelenskyy also hailed the visit of the Presidents of four Baltic States- Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia who underscored their support for the war-torn country.

"Either the Russian leadership will really seek peace, or as a result of this war, Russia will leave the international arena forever," Ukraine President Zelenskyy stated.

Russian leadership trying to circumvent sanctions imposed on them

In this address, President Zelenskyy also reiterated calls for an embargo on oil purchases from Russia. He also appealed to Europe to stage a "clear readiness" to step away from energy supply sources from Russia. "The European Union must stop sponsoring Russia's military machine," he said.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy also met with a group of international experts led by Micheal McFaul, former American ambassador to Russia, and Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Administration. "The group has been working for three weeks. It consists of international and Ukrainian experts who assess the sanctions imposed and how Russia is trying to circumvent them," Zelenskyy said. The group has reportedly prepared "concrete proposals" on removing sanctions loopholes and immediately enhancing the penalties to make it impactful against Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy also briefly highlighted the operational reports from the six-week-long running war. "Combat reports for today do not differ significantly from previous ones. Russian troops are stepping up activity in the eastern and southern directions. They are trying to retaliate for their defeats," the embattled President noted. He further informed that new columns of equipment have been brought in to aggravate the bombings and artillery strikes in Ukraine. Zelenskyy also accused Moscow of "trying to recruit" residents of the South of Ukraine- temporarily occupied areas- in order to aggravate assault in certain districts of the Donbass region.

