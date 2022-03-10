Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the bombing of Mariupol maternity hospital is “proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place” amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In a video message posted on social media following a strike on a maternity hospital, Zelenskyy said that it is the “final proof” that “genocide” was occurring in Ukraine. He added that hospitals, schools, churches, and even ordinary buildings are “ruined” as Russian forces continue their offensive for over two weeks.

“The hospitals are ruined, the schools are ruined, the churches are ruined, ordinary buildings and all the dead people, dead children,” Zelenskyy said, adding, “a strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place.”

Earlier, marking yet another dramatic escalation to the ongoing war, a Russian airstrike destroyed a maternity hospital on Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The explosion at the maternity hospital came just days after a church in Kharkiv was devastated. Meanwhile, the West has repeatedly stated that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials have also said that at least 17 people were injured in Russia’s attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Zelenskyy calls on Europeans to condemn ‘Russian war crime’

In the same video address, the Ukrainian President called on Europeans to condemn what he called “Russian war crime”. He said, “Europeans! Ukrainians! Citizens of Mariupol! Today we have to be united in condemning this Russian war crime which reflects all the evil that Russian occupants brought to our land.” Leading a war-ravaged nation, Zelenskyy addressed the Europeans and urged them to ramp up sanctions on Russia.

“Europeans you won't be able to say you haven't seen what was going on to the Ukrainians, what was going on in Mariupol, to the residents of Mariupol, you have seen it and you know what's going on so you have to strengthen sanctions against Russia in a manner that leaves it no more chance to continue this genocide,” he said.

Russia blasts maternity hospital in Mariupol

According to the Associated Press, the ground shook over a mile away when the Mariupol complex was struck by a series of blasts by Russia. Windows were ripped away from the front buildings. Evacuations by Ukrainian authorities included carrying out heavily pregnant and bleeding women on a stretcher. In the courtyard of the hospital, mangled cars burned and a blast crater reportedly extended at least two stories deep. Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, standing in the ruins of Mariupol maternity hospital said, “Today Russia committed a huge crime...It is a war crime without any justification”.

Image: AP