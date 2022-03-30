As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over a month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday outrightly denied the possibility of talking about lifting sanctions on Moscow before the Kremlin ends the brutal military aggression against Ukraine. In a video message shared on Facebook, the embattled President stressed that discussion over lifting penalties imposed by the West on Russia will only take place after Russian President Vladimir Putin ceases his invasion of Ukraine.

"The question of lifting sanctions cannot even be raised unlesss answer the cruel war is over and until will regain what is ours," Zelenskyy said.

Sanctions against Russia

The Russian war waged by President Putin on February 24 prompted the US and its allies to slap the strongest penalties on Moscow. The stringent measures were aimed to damage the Russia's economic and financial sectors, leading to a shortage of goods and in turn spike in the cost of commodities in the Russian domestic market.

For a recap, at least 33 nations have banned Russian flights from entering their airspace. The UK, US, and European Union (EU) have imposed an embargo on the export of "dual-use" goods - like pieces of equipment for civilian and military vehicles - from Russia. The US unilaterally slapped a ban on energy imports from Russia, while the European nations are still mulling over sanctions due to their large dependence on Russian fuel. Germany, however, has stalled the permission of operation for the multi-billion dollar gas project, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Separately, the US has also banned the export of luxe goods to Russia.

Western and European states have also sanctioned Russian oligarchs and seized overseas assets of Russian moguls like Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and Eugene Shvidler. The UK limited the issuance of "golden visas" that allowed wealthy Russians to get British residential rights. Not just Kremlin aides, the West penalised Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and many more.

In addition, Western banks have frozen assets of the Russian central bank in a bid to prevent them from using its $630 billion of foreign currency reserves, leading the value of the Ruble to drop by 22%. Further, Russian banks were removed from the SWIFT global banking services, used to transfer money cross-border. Apart from this, commercial, social media companies, food joints, hospitality brands, and more- like Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Apple, Google, Hyatt, Nike, Marks & Spencer, Nestle have pulled out from business in Russia.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks deliver 'positive' signals: Zelenskyy

Speaking about the in-person delegation-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Turkey on Tuesday, Zelenskyy stated that he observed "positive" developments. Nevertheless, he added, the "signals" did not add up to the end of Russian shelling in Ukrainian territories. Noting that Russia had promised to scale back from key cities within Ukraine, Zelenskyy stressed that despite Moscow's change in strategy Ukraine will not "decrease its defensive position." On the other hand, Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir RostislavovichMedinsky said the first day of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia was "constructive."

(Image: AP)