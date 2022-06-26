With the war ravaging innumerable life and propert amid missile attacks by the Kremlin troops, Russia is only trying to assert "cynical and calculated pressure" on the emotions of the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his Saturday late-night address. He said the phase of the Russian aggression has reached its pinnacle, where it is imposing "moral and emotional" difficulties on the people in the embattled country. Zelenskyy reiterated his undying hope that Ukraine will emerge victorious in the war waged by Russia, however, he added that "we do not feel the time limits of this."

Zelenskyy also expressed concerns over the cost of the victory. "We do not know how many more strikes, losses, efforts will be there before we see that victory is already on our horizon," the embattled president warned. Zelenskyy also noted the aggravated air and missile strikes on Ukrainian territory, saying that Russia "needs these" to display dominance over Kyiv.

"It is not just the destruction of our infrastructure, it is also a very cynical, calculated pressure on the emotions of our people," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy avers missiles 'won't break Ukrainians' spirit'

Russian forces were seeking to swallow up the last remaining stronghold with rampant missile strikes on Saturday. According to Zelenskyy, the invading troops fired at least 45 missiles across the heart of the country's battle fronts. Some of the missiles were fired from Russian long-range Tu-22 bombers deployed from Belarus for the first time, Ukraine’s air command said.

However, Zelenskyy, in his impassioned speech, stated that "But it's not us who will be overpowered, we will overpower them. No Russian missiles, no strikes can break the morale of Ukrainians. And each of their missiles is an argument in our negotiations with partners." The Ukrainian leader reiterated his calls for sanction packages against Russia, saying that the ones imposed "are evidently not enough." He went ahead and appealed for further military aid.

The video address came after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko and promised to send the Iskander-M missile system to Minsk. The said meeting preceded Russia's "full control" of Severodonetsk - a politically significant town in east Ukraine. The small but symbolic victory of Russian troops in East Ukraine reportedly rekindled doused motivation among frontline invaders.

