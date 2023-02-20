President of the United States Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv to meet the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. This is Biden's first visit to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion. He was greeted by Zelenkskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv's downtown.

In a joint press conference with Biden, Zelenskyy said: “This is an unequivocal signal that Russian attempts to win will have no chance." This he said in reference to Biden’s visit and new pledges of military support. He further added and said, “together we will protect our cities, our people from the terror of Russia."

Long-range weapons and a new military aid programme were topics of discussion between Biden and Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President stated that more information will be released on Tuesday and that the military assistance will cost USD 500 million. According to Zelenskyy, negotiations with the US were "very fruitful."

Negotiations with Joe Biden have been "fruitful" and "very crucial," according to Zelenskyy. "We hope this year 2023 will become a year of victory," he said while praising the "common vision" that the two countries share.

President Biden's visit, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is an "important signal of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians." He further expressed gratitude and said, "Thank you very much, Mr. President. This is a significant moment of support for Ukraine." From the onset of Russia's full-scale conflict, both Joe Biden personally and the entire American society had stood by Ukraine, he added.

"The first phone call supporting Ukraine came from the White House. Thank you for your leadership. I also thank you for the bipartisan support, for the support of the Congress," Zelenskyy said.

'We have to succeed in this war', says Biden

"What we have to do to stop the war, to succeed in this war, to make Ukraine even stronger, and how to gain victory this year," he said. Joseph Biden, stressed the significance of being in Ukraine right now to express support and assistance of the US for the country's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

"I think it would be critically important to leave no doubt that the United States supports Ukraine in its war against brutal aggression," the U.S. President said. He also expressed his pleasure at returning to Kiev. "Much has changed since my last trip. Terrible things have happened, an invasion, but at the same time, the Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that very few people have ever had in their defense. And they helped us embrace the notion of democracy," Joseph Biden said.

"Putin's war conquest is failing. Russia's military has lost half its territory once occupied. Young, talented Russians fleeing from Russia because they see no future in the country. Russia's economy is isolated and struggling. Freedom is priceless, it is worth fighting for. We are going to be with you for as long as it takes," said President Biden.

He delivered greetings from memebers of the Congress. They were deeply moved by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to the Congress recently. The U.S. President stated that he intended to discuss how best to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence.