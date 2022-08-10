Zelenskyy Avers Russian War Against Ukraine Must End With Liberation Of Crimean Peninsula

On the 168th day of the burgeoning war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday demanded that Russia must withdraw from Crimea to mark the formal end of the conflict. In his usual late-night video message, the embattled President recalled that the tussle between Moscow and Kyiv began with the "illegal annexation" of the Crimean Peninsula, adding that the occupation has posed a massive threat to European security. He stressed that as long as Russia continued to reign over Crimean, many countries will be deprived of "lasting peace."

"This Russian war against Ukraine and against entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation. Today it is impossible to say when this will happen. But we are constantly adding the necessary components to the formula of the liberation of Crimea," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President further stressed that the presence of Russian occupiers in Crimea is "a threat to entire Europe and to global stability." He mentioned, "the Black Sea region cannot be safe as long as Crimea is occupied. There will be no stable and lasting peace in many countries on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea as long as Russia is able to use our peninsula as its military base." Zelenskyy further accused Moscow of converting the "best place" of Europe into one of the most notorious hubs of Russian troops. He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for bringing large-scale repression, economic collapse as well as degradation of the environment. He alleged that Moscow used Crimea "for terror" and killed natives in regions across Syria, Georgia, and Ukraine.

Notably, Zelenskyy further remarked that the international community is beginning to realise the consequence of not retaliating to Russian aggression in 2014, which led to the take over of Crimea. He further acknowledged the struggles of indigenous Ukraine-Crimean people on the occasion of World Indigenous Day. Meanwhile, Ukraine has reportedly launched a key diplomatic platform to plan the liberation of Crimea, on which Kyiv is ready to host a convention.

Zelenskyy urges international community for nuclear sanctions on Russia

On Monday, Zelenskyy called for nuclear sanctions against Russia, drawing parallels between the Ukrainian war and Russia's attack on Georgia in August 2008. He claimed that the lack of proper push back at an appropriate time and refusal to allow Ukraine and Georgia the NATO membership "increased the audacity" of the Kremlin. He stated that the world today needed real and effective tools to prevent such aggression, thus, appealing nuclear sanctions against Putin's country and also against 'nuclear blackmail' around the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

(Image: AP)