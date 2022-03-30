Zelenskyy Avers 'scale Of Challenges Hasn't Diminished' As Russia Announces Kyiv Pullback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday night stressed that the “scale of challenges hasn’t diminished” for Kyiv after Russia claimed to scale back its military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv. On day 34 of the Russia-Ukraine war, as both sides met in person for peace talks in Turkey on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry had also announced that it would “drastically reduce military activity” in two key Ukrainian cities. Following Moscow’s announcement, Ukraine’s President stated that scaling back military activity in parts of his country “don’t drown out the explosions of Russian bombs”.

In the latest national address, Zelenskyy said, “I’m sure you saw the news that the Russian military allegedly decided to scale down their attacks in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas” while adding that Ukraine is not willing to give up its vigilance. He averred that the situation in the country “hasn’t become easier”.

“The scale of challenges hasn’t diminished. The Russian army still has a sizable potential to carry on their attacks against our country. They have plenty of equipment and people who are disenfranchised who they could send into the fire of war,” Zelenskyy added.

‘Enemy is still on our territory’, underscores Zelenksyy

Moreover, on Russia’s claims of de-escalation on two fronts, Kyiv and Cherihniv, the Ukrainian President said that “On this very basis I regard the reports on the negotiation process which continues on different levels with the representatives of the Russian Federation. The enemy is still on our territory. They carry on shelling our cities. Mariupol is besieged. Rocket and air attacks are not stopping.”

He noted that Ukrainians are not in the position to trust the words coming from the representatives of a country that is “still pursuing our annihilation”. As the sixth round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks concluded in Turkey without a ceasefire agreement, Zelenskyy also said on Tuesday that Kyiv is set to continue the negotiations. He said, “We have to achieve real security for our country” while also calling on the international community to keep sanctions against Russia in place.

It is also pertinent to note here that after the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday said that it would decrease its military activities around Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russian lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told TASS news agency that the measure did not amount to a ceasefire. He said, “This is not a cease-fire but this is our aspiration, gradually to reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts”. Medinsky even said that talks with Ukraine “still have a long way to go”.

Image: AP

