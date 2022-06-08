Zelenskyy Avers Stalemate With Russia 'not An Option' As War Enters Day 105

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated that "stalemate with Russia is not an option," reiterating his plea for more weapons. As the burgeoning Russian war in Ukraine entered day 105, Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian troops have faced limited advancement due to a lack of military equipment. "We are inferior in terms of equipment and therefore we are not capable of advancing," Zelenskyy admitted in an interview with Financial Times.

The embattled President explained that the intense Ukrainian resistance has led to a deadlock between both sides on several battlefronts, now that Moscow has focused on capturing east Ukraine. "Victory must be achieved on the battlefield," he stressed. Appealing to more lethal weapons' supply to his international counterparts, determined Zelenskyy said, without adequate military assistance, "we are going to suffer more losses and people at my priority."

'Full de-occupation of entire territory': Zelenskyy

When asked what Kyiv considered a victory, Zelenskyy outlined that restoration of borders prior to the Russian invasion would be a "serious temporary victory." He also added that the ultimate aim of Ukraine was the "de-occupation of the entire territory." Zelenskyy reiterated his stance on the ideal negotiating procedure to cease the war. He stressed, "war must end at a roundtable." Yet again, he underscored the only Kremlin official he was ready to discuss peace talks with was his Russian President Vladimir Putin.

With little prospects of negotiations given both sides are facing serious logistics issues, as per The Guardian, Zelenskyy reckoned that there are "simply no preconditions for ending the war." Speaking to Financial Times through a video link, he stressed complete victory for Ukraine would also include "de-occupation" of the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 as well as the separatist-held regions in the east of the country.

Zelenskyy visits Donbas region

Zelenskyy recently paid a second public visit to the Donbas area in eastern Ukraine, where Russian soldiers are currently stationed. President Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region who have been affected by the fighting and expressed his gratitude for their service. As per media reports, the Donbas area is afflicted by a shortage of supplies and intense bombardment.

The President visited the Ukrainian soldiers of the Donetsk as well as Luhansk regions and honoured them. On the ground, Zelenskyy received a battle report. Since the conflict began on February 24, this is considered to be the second public visit outside of Kyiv. Meanwhile, as Russian forces pushed forward with their invasion of Donbas' eastern sector, Ukrainian troops are battling hard to maintain the frontline and trying to slow down the invading troops.

(Image: @Zelenskyyofficial/Facebook)