Zelenskyy Avers Ukraine Made 'powerful Advance' In South & Liberated Dozens Of Settlements

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that dozens of settlements have been liberated by Ukraine's troops from Russian forces this week. In his nightly video address on 4 October, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukrainian forces were making a "pretty fast and powerful advance" in the southern part of Ukraine.

"Today we’ve got some good news both from the frontline and from the diplomatic front. First: the Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defense operation. Dozens of settlements have already been liberated from the Russian sham referendum this week alone. In Kherson region, Kharkiv region, Luhansk region and Donetsk region altogether," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He further said, "according to the military reports from the Kherson region: the settlements of Lyubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Bilyaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka and Mala Oleksandrivka and Davydov Brid were liberated from the occupier and stabilized." Zelenskyy noted that the list of regions is far from complete and pledged to continue the fight against Russian forces "to oust the occupier from all our land," according to a statement released by Ukraine President's office. On October 1, the UK Defence Ministry said that the Russian force withdrew from the Lyman region of Donetsk in the face of Ukrainian advances. In his address, Zelenskyy announced that he has signed a decree which designates the decrees signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "null and void" and all the decisions adopted to launch these decrees for the annexation of Ukraine from 2014. His remarks come after Putin announced the formal annexation of Ukrainian regions - Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia on September 30.

Zelenskyy holds talks with PM Modi & US Prez Biden

In his address, Zelenskyy also spoke about his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Italy's Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni. Zelenskyy said that he briefed PM Modi about the situation on the frontline and the success achieved by Ukraine's forces. He told Prime Minister Modi about Russia's recent escalation steps and they are making all efforts to end the war on the battlefield.

During the talks, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden for announcing defence support for Ukraine. The two leaders spoke about the cooperation between US and Ukraine, including financial support. Notably, Biden announced additional defence assistance worth USD 625 million for Ukraine. Calling his conversation with Meloni "substantive," Zelenskyy said that they talked about ways to further bolster cooperation between Italy and Ukraine and boost the capabilities of both nations. He thanked Italy for defence assistance provided to Ukraine and stressed that he "looked forward" to Meloni's visit to Kyiv.

Image: AP