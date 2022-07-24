Zelenskyy Avers Ukrainian Troops Advancing Step By Step In Kherson; 'Will Definitely Win'

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war completed its 151 days, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday recalled the day similar to all the previous ones with Moscow -- attacking the country with missiles, and heavy fighting in Donbas and Kharkiv region. Despite all the scenarios, the President affirmed Ukraine will definitely mark its victory." This day also shows how far we have come towards our victory. It will be!" he said staunchly. While elaborating on the situation in the Kherson region, Zelenskyy said that the Russian soldiers tried to gain a foothold and added the opponent failed in its brazen attempt. Refuting Moscow's "tall claims", he used the phrase "shapkozakidatelstvo" (false forecasts) to describe their assertions and added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing step by step in the region.

It is to mention that the port city Kherson, which is located in southern Ukraine, has been under Russia's control since early March 2022. A week after Moscow launched an invasion of Kyiv on February 24, it became the first city or region of Ukraine to fall under full control of Russia.

Moreover, he denounced the recent attack on Odesa Port and called it "a cynical one" as it violated the basics of unblocking grain agreement. The UN-brokered deal was finalised in Istanbul on Friday and the attack came just 24 hours after the Russian and Ukrainian ministers agreed on a common goal. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy slammed other world leaders who are actively advocating for dialogue over the supply of lethal weapons. "Today's Russian missile attack on Odesa, on our port, is a cynical one, and it was also a blow to the political positions of Russia itself. If anyone in the world could still say that some kind of dialogue with Russia, some kind of agreements are needed, see what is happening. Today's Russian Kalibr missiles have destroyed the very possibility for such statements," he said.

"And we see the absolute unanimity of the world's reaction to this strike. The occupiers can no longer deceive anyone," he added. He noted that the missiles hit very close to the historical objects of Odesa – something that is an asset not only for Ukrainian culture but also for the culture of Europe.

Zelenskyy thanked POTUS Biden for the new $270 million military aid

Later, the Ukrainian leader talked about his meeting with the US congressmen led by Adam Smith, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee in the Ukrainian capital. According to Zelenskyy, the delegation understands the situation and needs of Ukraine from "half a word" and expressed his gratitude toward US President Joe Biden for sanctioning a new $270 million security assistance package. He underscored that the US military aid to his country has helped the Ukrainian troops in targetting some Russian long-range missiles and added "the goal is to shoot down each one". The Ukrainian President affirmed he will do everything necessary to still get modern and effective air defence systems. "It's our goal," he maintained.

Image: AP