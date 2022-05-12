Zelenskyy Avers War Will End When Russia Returns All Occupied Territories To Ukraine

As the Russian rampage in Ukraine entered day 78, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded Moscow return all occupied territories taken away from the Ukrainian citizens. Speaking with the students of a leading French University over a virtual platform, Zelenskyy emphasised that the "war will end for Ukrainian people only when we get back what is ours." He further stressed that the Russian Federation must resort to dialogue and peaceful negotiations instead of imposing an ultimatum on Kyiv.

"We want to get out land back because our history is tied with it, it is respect for international law," Zelenskyy said, as quoted in a press release by the Presidential office of Ukraine.

"The war will end for Ukrainian people only when we get back what's ours. We do not need too much because everything needs to be watched...we want to return peace to our land," he added.

Noting the atrocities of Russian troops in Ukraine, Zelenskyy highlighted that the "chances of ending the war through diplomacy decrease every time aggressors commit heinous crimes against Ukrainians." He added that Ukrainians are "forces" to fight the war for their right to life "at the cost of the lives of its citizens." The embattled President further urged France to make an appeal to Russia to return to negotiating table. "I wish it (Russia) would return for talks and understand the inevitability of punishment and the great erroneousness of its steps," Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine investigators claim Russia wants to occupy the entire country

Zelenskyy's remarks came after Ukrainian investigators on Wednesday claimed that they have accessed vital documents that suggest the Russian Federation is eyeing the whole of Ukraine. The country's State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) discovered the documents during a probe in Sumy Oblast. The officials also identified 32w purposeful destruction of residential buildings and civilian objects in the area, resulting from artillery and mortar shelling by invading troops.

The data analysed by Oleksiy Sukachev, the Director of DBR, indicated that the "special military operations" launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin were aimed at occupying the entire country of Ukraine. Investigators further revealed that over 2,000 hectares of land. Further, there have been at least 34 incidents of Ukrainian citizens being subjected to wrongful detention and torture. There were also reported cases of looting and vandalism.

(Image: @Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook)