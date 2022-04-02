Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, President of the war-torn nation Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that sanctions against Russia are effective but that they need to be 'strengthened'. During a recorded interview with Fox News, Zelensky said, “Sanctions definitely work, and Russia is definitely afraid of sanctions. It puts them out of comfort. It drops down their economy. But there’s a question of how sanctions are working.”

The embattled President further added that they have been demonstrating and also appealing to the United States and European officials that everyone must work together quickly. “They must have an impact on the oligarchs, on the President of Russia and on all the parties and on the country in general. The United States should continue working on this if the US would like to have successful negotiations,” citing the interview, CNN reported.

Recently, Zelenskyy had held talks with his western allies and appealed them to increase sanction pressure on Russia. Addressing media reporters on Monday, he revealed that he held virtual talks with leaders of the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Azerbaijan asking them to ramp up their defence supplies to Ukraine as well as strengthen sanctions against the Kremlin.

Zelenskyy says Russia considering 'reprioritisation' of its goal in Ukraine

On March 31, Ukrainian President had underlined his concern and displeasure with Moscow's "reprioritisation" of its goal in Ukraine. In a video message, Zelenskyy claimed that the scenario in southern Ukraine and Donbass "remains extremely difficult", adding that Russian troops are "trying to figure out how to consolidate their presence" in the separatist-held Donbass area of Donetsk and Luhansk. He, however, warned that Russian occupiers are planning possible attacks on the besieged cities. In his 10-minute long speech, the Ukrainian President reaffirmed Kyiv's determination to build a strong defense and "stop the invaders."

During the interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy replied to Russian charges that Ukraine had launched a helicopter strike on fuel storage within Russian territory on Friday, “I am sorry I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief, the leader of this state. There are things which I only share with the military armed forces of Ukraine and when they talk with me."

Further, he asserted that he is not willing to sacrifice Ukrainian land for a peace agreement with Russia. He said, “We do not trade our territory. So, the question of territorial integrity and sovereignty is out of discussion,"

