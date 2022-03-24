Zelenskyy Avers 'world Must Stop The War' As Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Enters Day 29

As the all-out Russia-Ukraine war has continued nearly for a month, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday appealed to the global leaders to bolster efforts "to stop Russia." In a late night address, Zelenskyy urged the world to come together to stop the war, as the Russian aggression turned bloodier with each passing day. With an aim of seeing demonstrations beginning from Thursday, the President of the embattled ex-Soviet nation also called for worldwide protests against the invasion of Ukrainian freedom.

"We have to stop Russia. The world needs to stop the war. I am grateful to everyone who acts in support of Ukraine, in support of freedom," Zelenskyy said in his Wednesday address to the nation, as posted on Facebook.

Expressing grief over the atrocities faced by Ukrainians, Zelenskyy also briefly highlighted the consequences of the war and said: "The war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine but also has a meaning much wider." He added, "To support the freedom is to support life. Come to your squares, your streets make yourself visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters."

The video message came a day before Zelenskyy is supposed to address an "extraordinary" summit called by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on the situation in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy also pleaded with Russians to "save your sons from the war...as the Russian propagandists "lie about the war, which is being paid for by your taxes."

Latest updates of the war

A barrage of firing erupted late on Wednesday around the northwest of Kyiv. Russian forces crept as close as about 55 kms away from Ukraine's heart, Kyiv. . As reported by CNN, Russian forces are "digging in" to establish defence positions to besiege the city. The developments come as the all-out brutal Russian aggression completed a month, leading over 3 million Ukrainians to leave the homeland and huddle in refugee camps in neighbouring European nations.

Meanwhile, there have been accusations from Russia against the US' conducting bio-activities in Europe, with Moscow claiming it had information of about 30 such laboratories. Washington has repeatedly refuted such claims, with White House spokesperson Jen Psaki terming them "preposterous." NATO on the other hand is mulling an appropriate response to Moscow if Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed chemical or bioweapons against Ukraine.

(Image: AP)