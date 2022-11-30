Zelenskyy Believes There Will Be 100,000 Deceased Russian Soldiers At The End Of This Year

In the midst of the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that he believes by the end of this year, there will be 100,000 deceased Russian invaders in Ukraine. Zelenskyy made these statements in a night video while addressing the nation. He said, “This year, Russia will lose a hundred thousand of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries.” He also asserted, “Ukraine will stand”.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian President noted that the entire globe will make every effort to see that those responsible for this heinous war are held accountable.

Besides this, Zelenskyy even highlighted the difficult situation at the front. He claimed that the occupants have still been trying to advance in the Donetsk area, get a foothold in the Luhansk region, move into the Kharkiv region, and they are preparing something in the south despite incredibly significant Russian casualties.

According to Zelenskyy, “we took several new steps to restore justice to Ukraine, to bring to justice all those responsible for this criminal war.” He continued by saying that to ensure that every Russian assassin receives the appropriate punishment, they are already working with several nations and international organizations. With the International Criminal Court, they already have established collaboration and will strengthen it.

US claimed Russia has suffered an estimated 100,000 military deaths

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of November, Gen Mark A Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated during a gathering in New York that since the conflict began in February, Russia has suffered an estimated 100,000 military deaths. He further claimed that the Ukrainian side has also lost a comparable number of men. He estimated that 40,000 civilians had died in Ukraine's ongoing conflict, and he added that up to 30 million people had been displaced. As per him, “You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded.”

Further, the nine-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine has caused a great deal of misery on all sides, according to Biden's top military advisor. When asked about the likelihood of negotiating a cease-fire, Milley said that the countries' initial unwillingness to talk during World War I eventually led to a larger conflict that exploded and resulted in millions of fatalities and extensive damage. Additionally, he mentioned that between 15 and 30 million Ukrainians are thought to have fled their country.

Two weeks after being retaken from Russian forces, hundreds of residents evacuated Kherson to avoid the intense Russian shelling. Evacuations started last week as the severe weather in Ukraine made it tough to survive without electricity and hot water. Due to the Russian bombardment that has resulted in 32 civilian deaths since Russian soldiers departed the city on November 9, the number of people leaving in large numbers has escalated. "Now we are free, but we have to leave, because there is shelling, and there are dead among the population," Yevhen Yankov told the Associated Press.

(Image: AP)