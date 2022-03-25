Amid Russia’s military onslaught in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given four cities in the country the title of ‘Hero City’ and seven National guard service members the title of ‘hero of Ukraine'. The cities which received the recognition include Bucha, Irpin, Mykolaiv, and Okhtyrka. Additionally, five of the seven service members received the award posthumously as Ukrainian defence forces continue to resist Russian military aggression for 30 days now.

Hailing the country’s efforts, especially in the last several weeks of the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy posted what appeared to be a self-shot video. In the clip, he announced the awards for cities and service members and noted, “The country must move towards peace, move forward. With each day of our defence, we are bringing peace we need so much closer. We are bringing victory closer. Because in this war, it is simply impossible for us to not win.”

Ukrainian President said, “We can’t stop even for a minute. Because every minute is about our destiny. Our future. About whether we live or not. It’s the 30th day. It’s been a month!”

“If Russia had known it would face that, I’m sure they would have definitely been afraid to come here. During this month, we’ve withstood all the main directions of Russian strikes. The world has applied destructive sanctions,” he also said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Parliament appealed to the UN, EU and NATO along with other international organisations to take a range of actions to stop Russia’s military aggression. The lengthy statement shared on the official account of the Ukrainian Parliament stated that some of the laws were also adopted in the plenary meeting, including new customs, tax privileges for Ukrainian businesses and support of the agricultural sector.

Russia plans to end war by May 9 amid 'constant propaganda'

Meanwhile, intelligence sources from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Moscow intends to end the war in Ukraine by May 9. In an operational update shared on Thursday, Ukrainian Armed Forces said that “constant propaganda work” is being carried out in Russia which imposes the idea that the Russia-Ukraine war must be ended by the said date which is widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over Nazi Germany.

