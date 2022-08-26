Zelenskyy, Biden Discuss Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP & 'further Steps' In Ukraine Crisis

A day after the United States announced a whopping $6 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation on Thursday. Expressing gratitude to Biden and the American people for the powerful assistance, President Zelenskyy said both security and macro-financial aid will help Kyiv to counter the Russian aggression. Zelenskyy specifically noted the recent announcement of Biden to provide Ukraine with an unprecedented assistance package worth $6 billion -- $3 billion in defence aid, as well as the channelling of $3 billion of financial assistance through the World Bank-- the "best gift" for Ukraine on its Independence Day.

Had a great conversation with @POTUS. Thanked for the unwavering U.S. support for Ukrainian people – security and financial. We discussed Ukraine’s further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes. pic.twitter.com/4edng8vkvn — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 25, 2022

"This is the best gift for Ukraine on its Independence Day," the President said, expressing particular gratitude for the inclusion of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems in this new aid package. "These modern air defence systems will help us protect our cities from missile terror," Zelenskyy emphasised. Further, according to the statement released by the Office of the Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy informed his US counterpart about the scale of destruction of the housing and infrastructure in the already war-ravaged nation. Also, the Ukrainian President proposed to enhance bilateral coordination in order to resolve immediate issues related to the reconstruction of the destroyed critical infrastructure.

Biden and Zelenskyy discuss situation at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

The two leaders called for Russia to return complete control of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine and for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the nuke plant. The leaders also emphasised strengthening sanction pressure on Moscow for invading its neighbouring territory. "The free world must increase its pressure on the aggressor in order to force him to peace," said Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, a statement released by the White House said that Biden, at first, congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day and expressed his admiration for the people of Ukraine, who have inspired the world as they defended their country’s sovereignty over the past six months. He reaffirmed the United States' continued support for Ukraine and provided an update on the ongoing provision of security assistance.

Image: AP