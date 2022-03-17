Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that by delaying Ukraine's access to European institutions, Germany is contributing to the construction of a new European wall. In an address to members of the German Bundestag, the Ukrainian President criticised the fact that many German lawmakers do not want to constrain Russia as the situation demands.

Zelenskyy claimed, "When we asked you - what should Ukraine do to become a member of NATO, we heard in response - such a decision is not on the table and will not be. And you are delaying the issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union. For you it is politics. stones, stones for a new wall (dividing Europe)."

Zelenskyy accuses Germany of prioritising its economy over Ukraine's security

Zelenskyy went on to say that Germany was partly to blame for encouraging the attack since it had previously opposed Ukraine's rapid integration with the Western world. However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that there are politicians in Germany who are aware of the situation. Moreover, Zelenskyy accused Germany of prioritising its own economy over his country's security.

The Ukraine President went on to add, "I appeal to you after three weeks of full-scale invasion. After the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians ... After we saw how many connections your (German) companies have left with Russia, with a state that uses you and other countries to finance the war."

In his speech, Zelenskyy slammed the German administration's backing for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will transport Russian natural gas. It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine and others had spoken out against the initiative, claiming that it put Kyiv and European security at risk. Zelenskyy also mentioned Germany's reticence in putting some of the hardest sanctions on Russia, citing concerns that it would harm the German economy.

Image: AP