Zelenskyy Blames 'Russian Terrorists' For 'total Blackout' In East Ukraine As War Rages On

A day after Russia’s Defence Ministry announced that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region amid a strong counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, Moscow again targeted civilian infrastructures including power stations on Sunday. Calling the attack "a deliberate attack by Russian forces", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed the aggression on the power station a "terrorist act" as it caused widespread outages across the country. According to the President, the missile attack on the power station ignited a massive fire and killed at least one person.

"A total blackout in the Kharkiv & Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk & Sumy regions. RF terrorists remain, terrorists, & attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat. #RussiaIsATerroristState," he tweeted.

Russian will get a tough reply, says Kuleba

The same was echoed by Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in a microblogging post on Monday. According to Kuleba, the "terrorist act" of the Russian forces led the countrymen to leave without electricity, water and heat. He ascertained Moscow could use the same plan during the approaching winter but added that Russian President Vladimir Putin will get a tough response from Kyiv. "Terrorist Russia has hit civilian infrastructure sites leaving thousands of Ukrainians without electricity, water and heat. Putin plans more of such tactics in the winter and tests the waters. He must get a tough response now. Russia must be recognized state sponsor of terrorism," he tweeted.

Zelensky avers nothing can break Ukraine

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov termed the attack a clear "revenge" as Ukrainian forces marked victory in several regions of the country. However, President Zelenskyy, during a night address to the nation, warned the aggressor of repercussions and said Ukrainians will not get frustrated or defeated by cold, hunger, or darkness. He said the issues will be resolved and the country will definitely get electricity, gas and water. Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions? ... Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst for us are not as scary and deadly as your `friendship and brotherhood.’ But history will put everything in place. And we will be with gas, lights, water and food … and WITHOUT you!" he stressed.

Image: AP