As Russian President Vladimir Putin's military aggression in Ukraine transcends into the 11th day of war, President of the war-struck country, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is seeking help from other global leaders and organizations. Bombardments of residential buildings and heavy bombing on schools, hospitals and airports have brought large-scale destruction to Ukraine, claiming the lives of innocent civilians.

Earlier on March 2, Zelenskyy tweeted about the conversation he had with UK's Prime minister wherein they discussed Russia's 'crimes against civilian population' and their alliance to combat the aggression. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ''Coordinated actions with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of defense and the latest crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We are grateful for continued significant assistance in combating aggression. Together with partners we defend!''.

Zelenskyy discusses 'strengthening of sanctions against Russia' with Boris Johnson

Taking to his official Twitter handle on March 6, 2022, President Zelenskyy shared a continued dialogue with UK's Prime Minister. Both the leaders talked about Russia's 'war crimes' and jointly condemned 'nuclear terrorism'. They also weighed in on 'strengthening of sanctions against Russia' and the next steps to be taken together. Zelenskyy's Tweet read:

''Continued dialogue with 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. Informed about countering the aggressor. Condemned nuclear terrorism and war crimes of Russia. Discussed further strengthening of sanctions against Russia and agreed on the next joint steps. #StopRussia''

Notably, world leaders had earlier held a discussion in the wake of Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant attack where they reached the decision to call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, in the latest developments, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to lay out a 'six-point plan of action' on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. As per Downing Street's news release, the UK Prime Minister will urge his counterparts to partake in his plans to ensure the failure of Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda.

