Zelenskyy, Boris Johnson Discuss Defensive Aid For Ukraine & Sanctions Against Russia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, April 2 spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and condemned Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. Johnson congratulated Ukraine’s brave armed forces for successfully pushing back Russia’s invading army in key civilian areas, a statement from the British Prime Minister’s office read on Saturday. PM Johnson also recognised the “huge challenges” that remain ahead of the Ukrainian leader as the war ensued into another month. He also acknowledged the immense suffering being inflicted on civilians.

“Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] updated President Zelenskyy on the progress made at last week’s military donor conference, convened by the UK with 35 countries, and committed to continue to step up defensive support,” according to a statement published by 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson spoke to Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa in the early hours of this morning. pic.twitter.com/gxzZuutQSu — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 24, 2022

Talked to @BorisJohnson again. The United Kingdom is our powerful ally. Discussed the defensive support for 🇺🇦, intensification of anti-Russian sanctions and post-war security guarantees. We look forward to the donors' conference for Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 2, 2022

Zelesnkyy welcomes UK’s involvement in diplomatic efforts

Ukraine’s leader President Zelenskyy underscored the urgency of Ukraine’s fight for its survival and its sovereignty. He outlined the importance of international assistance in countering Russia’s military aggression, as well as updated Johnson on the status of peace negotiations with Russia brokered by Turkey in Istanbul. Zelesnkyy also welcomed the UK's involvement in these diplomatic efforts. “Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to ratchet up sanctions to increase the economic pressure on Putin’s war machine, so long as Russian troops remain on Ukrainian territory,” the statement informed.

In a similar telephonic conversation earlier, British Prime Minister Johnson had “reiterated his disgust at Russia’s barbaric actions in Ukraine” and had admired Ukraine’s steadfast resistance in the face of tyranny. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has been updating the British leader on his country’s evolving military and humanitarian needs. Johnson also set out the additional defensive aid and committed to working with allies to step up military support to Ukraine to fight the invading Russian troops.

The UK is also considering sending armoured vehicles to Ukraine to provide assistance to the injured combatants and evacuate the civilians in response to the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Mariupol. Johnson said that the UK is widening its package of military support for Ukraine and is working with Poland, the United States, and other partners to coordinate the provision of longer-term international support.

The UK has supported Ukraine since the 2014 invasion, training over 20,000 Ukrainian personnel, and earlier this year started providing lethal aid. This has included over 4,000 NLAWs and Javelin anti-tank systems, as well as committing to send Starstreak air defence systems and 6,000 new anti-tank and high explosive missiles.