Zelenskyy, Bulgarian President Trade Barbs During Meeting On Cam; 'Not Conflict, A War!'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev, on Thursday, commenced a heated exchange as they each traded barbs on camera. Ukraine's President is on an official one-day visit to Bulgaria to hold talks about boosting weapons delivery to Ukraine and seek nuclear power station supply cooperation. In a strange turn of events, Zelenskyy and Bulgaria's pro-Russian President wrangled about the terminology used by Radev about the ongoing war on Kyiv's eastern flank.

'Putin, please, seize Bulgarian territory!': Zelenskyy tells Bulgarian President

President of Bulgaria Radev publicly opposed sending weapons to Ukraine as he also called for the Ukrainian leader to sit down with his adversary Russian President Vladimir Putin "to hold negotiations" to stop the war. Radev insisted that Bulgaria shall not be a party to the conflict by pumping arms. "The security situation is alarming in our region as well, the conflict [between Ukraine and Russia] is expanding its spatial scale. This conflict is turning into a war of attrition and has no military solution," the Bulgarian leader said, repeatedly referring to the war as conflict, according to a translation of the two leaders' speech by Radio Liberty’s Bulgarian service.

Zelensky argued on camera with the pro-Russian president of Bulgaria about the war



Radev said today that "there is no military solution" to the war in Ukraine and "more and more weapons will not solve the problem." In response, Zelensky asked how Bulgaria would act: "You would… pic.twitter.com/ciuZK04HVE — Lew Anno Suport #Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540) July 6, 2023

Radev's opposition to military assistance to Ukraine triggered Zelenskyy, prompting a blatant response. "Putin, please, seize Bulgarian territory!" Zelenskyy asserted, according to the visuals of the two leaders arguing. Radev, meanwhile, insisted that there is "no military solution" to the war in Ukraine and that "more and more weapons will not solve the problem". In a fiery response, Zelenskyy challenged his Bulgarian counterpart: "What will Bulgaria do?"

"No, you will not compromise your independence. It's your right not to support aid to Ukraine. But I would really like you to understand me correctly," Zelenskyy told his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.

Zelesnkyy suggested that the Bulgarian President rectifies his words regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine and refrain from calling it a "conflict." The Ukrainian leader said that the Bulgarian President must use the word "war" instead of "conflict" while also rejecting the latter's proposals for "diplomatic settlement." Zelenskyy, instead, argued that military assistance to Kyiv was "a better option" for Bulgaria. "Ukraine and NATO must share common values. You cannot support Russia because Russia wants to destroy NATO and the EU. These are their goals. Do you understand me?" Zelenskyy sternly asked.

Zelensky also expressed 'hope' that the people of Bulgaria “understand that this is not a conflict, but a war." "During the conflict, millions of people do not leave the country," he stressed. Ukraine's President told Radev opposing sending of arms to Ukraine and support for the strengthening of Ukraine was unacceptable, adding that Bulgaria must focus on preventing the weakening of its own army.“What you have will not be enough for your army to fight Russia if it comes here,” said Ukraine's president.

Earlier yesterday, Zelenskyy met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in Sofia who expressed "solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people." He also held talks with Bulgaria's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel. “We thank the government and the parliament of Bulgaria for their moral strength in showing us support,” Zelensky said, adding that he hopes the country will support European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.