Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for global protests starting March 24 - the day which marks one month of Russia’s “ruthless invasion” of his country. Late on Wednesday, the comedian turned president addressed people from Kyiv, asserting that the occupation was an attack on the freedom of Ukraine, Europe and the whole world. Therefore, he said, global citizens “who value freedom” should come out in protest and tell the invaders that freedom and peace matter to them.

"They (Russians) thought Ukrainians would be frightened. Ukraine would not fight. They were wrong," he said. He then added, "March 24 marks one month of the heroic resistance of Ukraine against Russians. They are getting manpower and equipment from across the world. Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe, in the world. That is why I ask you to stand against the war. Show you are standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life."

'All as one together to stop the war'

Asking people to make themselves “visible and heard”, Zelenskyy said that it was time residents of the world showed that freedom, peace and Ukraine matter to them. He asked people to raise their voices against the Russian invasion in downtowns of their cities. “All as one together to stop the war,” he asserted.

Notably, in his speech, he addressed the Russians separately, asking them to stop the war and save their children from dying on Ukrainian soil.

The Russia-Ukraine war completes one month on Thursday. Bogged down by unexpected Ukrainian resistance, Russian troops are now launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases. Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv region where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb.

However, they partially lost three suburbs of Kyiv to Moscow. In the latest development, Russian troops in Kharson kidnapped one of the country’s most prominent theatre directors “in a fascist manner” and took him to an unknown location, Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said.

Image: AP