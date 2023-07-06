Zelenskyy Calls For Legalisation Of Medical Cannabis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently emphasised the need to legalise medical cannabis in Ukraine. The president was speaking in Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day on June 28. He called on MPs to speed up the process to legalise medical cannabis amid the war against Russia’s invasion.

Call for legalisation as war trauma grows

As reported by Ukrainian newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, President Zelenskyy emphasised that the best world practices and solutions, no matter how difficult and unusual they are, should be applied in Ukraine, so that "the citizens do not have to endure the pain, stress and trauma of war." He also noted that Ukraine should create the strongest branch of mental and physical rehabilitation in Europe. This concerns both the construction of rehabilitation centers and the training of relevant personnel.

It has been widely documented that thousands of soldiers and civilians are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a disorder that develops in some individuals who have experienced a scary, shocking, or dangerous event, such as a war. In this context, the Ukrainian government believes that treatment with medical cannabis for its population going through the trauma of the war can be beneficial, as proved by several scientific studies.

Draft law on legalisation has Cabinet approval

Last summer, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported that the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft law on legalisation of medical cannabis in Ukraine. During his speech in the Parliament, Zelenskyy stressed on the need to approve the long-awaited medical cannabis bill, which has been stalled since 2021.

Medical cannabis is used for post-traumatic stress disorders, neurological diseases, diseases of the digestive tract and chronic pain in many nations of the world. It helps to overcome anxiety and sleep disorders, and also relieves the symptoms of cancer patients and is used in palliative care. As of March 2023, the use of cannabis for medical purposes is legal in 38 states in the United States.