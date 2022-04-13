Zelenskyy Calls For More Military Aid; Observes War Will Become Bloodbath Sans Assistance

Amidst the intensifying Russian aggression in Ukraine, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a self-recorded video wherein he can be heard seeking military assistance in order to fight the Russian troops. The Ukrainian leader also stated that the Vladimir Putin-led country still has the capacity to attack not just Ukraine, but other European nations like Poland, Moldova, and Romania among others.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine on February 24th. Now it's April. Russia counted on capturing Ukraine within five days. That was the deadline they established for obliterating our country and destroying our democracy. But they had no idea who they were up against. Russia didn't know how much we cherished our freedom."

"We have been defending ourselves against Russia much longer than the invaders planned. We have destroyed more Russian weapons and military equipment than some armies in Europe currently possess. But this is not enough. Russia still has the capacity to attack and not only against Ukraine. Poland, Moldova, Romania, and the Baltic states will become the next targets if the freedom of Ukraine falls," the actor-turned-politician added.

The 44-year-old Ukrainian President stated, "The images of Bucha and Mariupol have demonstrated Russia's real intentions to the whole world. It could only be stopped by force of arms. It must be done now. Ukraine needs weapon supplies. We need heavy artillery, armoured vehicles, air defence systems and combat aircraft. Anything to repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes."

"Artillery, 155 millimetres, Artillery shells, 152 millimetres as many as possible, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 'Grad', 'Smerch', 'Tornado' or 'M142 HIMARS', Armoured vehicles: Armoured personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, others, Tanks: T-72 or similar tanks from the USA or Germany, Air defence systems: S-300, 'BUK' or western equivalents, Military aircraft (Must Have) to deblock our cities and save millions of Ukrainians as well as millions of Europeans. Freedom must be armed better than tyranny. Western countries have everything to make it happen. The final victory over the tyranny and the number of people saved depends on them. Arm Ukraine now to defend freedom!" Zelenskyy concluded.

Без додаткової зброї ця війна перетвориться на нескінченну криваву лазню, що поширюватиме нещастя, страждання та руйнування. Маріуполь, Буча, Краматорськ – список буде продовжено. Ніхто не зупинить Росію, крім України з важкою зброєю. #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/b1LlRmjOYk — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2022

Ukrainian Interior Minister says 'won't give up'

Meanwhile, amidst the ravaging war, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi has stated that Groups of National Guard are defending Mariupol, as the battle in the besieged city intensifies. "We won't give up the city & we're making humanitarian corridors to evacuate the civilians," he said. Speaking to Republic Media Network, he also accused Russian troops of using prohibited weapons.

Furthermore, more than 2,600 civilians have died since the Russian invasion began on February 24, as per Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi. He also revealed that the invaders have been trying to hide their crimes. A similar statement was earlier made by the Mariupol mayor who accused Russians of blocking humanitarian aid to conceal their carnage.