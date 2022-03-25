Zelenskyy Calls For 'serious Steps' From NATO Against Russia; Accuses Moscow Of War Crimes

Ahead of NATO members and Western leaders meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked for additional help for his war-torn nation against Russia’s military aggression. He also accused Russia of committing new war crimes. Before delivering an address virtually at the NATO leaders’ summit, Zelenskyy had said that he expected “serious steps” from both the NATO and Western leaders. He appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face of Russia’s efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them to Ukraine’s side.

“We will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has sold out and betrayed us,” he said. “Together we should not allow Russia to break anyone in NATO, the EU or G7, to break them and drag them to the side of war.”

Zelenskyy had also noted that Ukraine did not receive the fighter jets or even the modern air-defence systems which were requested by the country previously. The Ukrainian President also appealed for more assistance and added that the country’s defence needs tanks and anti-ship systems.

He had also said, “We ask that the alliance declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine…It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth.”

Alleging more war crimes committed by Russia, Zelenskyy said, “We have lasted six times longer than the enemy had planned … but the Russian troops are destroying our cities, killing civilians indiscriminately, raping women, kidnapping children, shooting refugees, capturing aid columns, and looting.”

Ukrainian Parliament urges UN, EU & NATO to take 'more actions' against Russia

Ukraine’s Parliament on Thursday appealed to the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) along with other international organisations to take a range of actions to stop Russia’s military aggression. The lengthy statement shared on the official account of the Ukrainian Parliament stated that some of the laws were also adopted in the plenary meeting, including new customs, tax privileges for Ukrainian businesses and support of the agricultural sector.

Three other laws were also approved by Ukrainian lawmakers which would enhance the social care system for veterans and their families. It is pertinent to note here that the Ukrainian parliament’s meeting on Thursday came as the Russia-Ukraine war continued for the 30th day with millions fleeing their homes and major cities withstanding Russian bombardment.

(Image: AP/Twitter)