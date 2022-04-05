Lauding the efforts of authorities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday informed that he was "proud" of the work being carried out by the heads of regional administrations during the ongoing war, Interfax reported. He also noted that even though some of the people in the administration were not "very strong managers" prior to the war, however, after the conflict started, the heads of regional administration became "war managers."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also remarked that not a single head of the regional administration left Ukraine and that they were all in the field. Zelenskyy went on to add that mayors of Kharkiv, Odesa did unexpected things for people of Ukraine and stressed that heads of district councils and territorial communities were tortured and they lost some valuable members among them, however, they are very strong people, according to the Interfax report. Zelenskyy further stated that they will inform people after the war regarding how the officials "deceived" Russian armed forces and how they were "brought to the square."

Zelenskyy invites journalists to visit Bucha & other liberated regions

It is pertinent to note that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited previously occupied regions of Kyiv including Stoyanka, Irpin and Bucha earlier this week. In a video message released on Facebook on Monday, April 4, Zelenskyy stated that more than 300 people have been killed in Bucha and the exact number will be "much higher" when the whole city is checked. He called it an "emotional day" and claimed that the war-torn regions do not look like what they used to do before. He also noted that the corpses of the slain civilians have been taken from most streets, however, many bodies continue to remain in yards and houses. In a video address on Monday, Zelenskyy called on international journalists to visit Bucha and other recently freed towns in order to witness the war terror committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the ongoing war entered day 41 on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, in a Facebook post dated March 5, claimed that about 18500 Russian troops have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion on February 24. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1858 combat armoured machines, 332 artillery systems, 107 MLRS, 676 tanks, 134 helicopters, 150 aircraft, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems 1322 vehicles. Furthermore, 94 unmanned aerial vehicles, five vessels including ships and boats and 25 special equipment of Russia have been destroyed.

Image: AP