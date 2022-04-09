As the Russian offensive against Ukraine entered its 45th day, the death toll in Kramatorsk station attack that was allegedly carried out by Putin's forces, has surged to 52. The attack was launched when civilians were trying to flee the country via trains on Friday. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian forces attacked a train station -- Kramatorsk, where thousands of people, mostly women and children, were waiting to flee a new looming Russian offensive. As per the authorities, the missile that hit the crowded station in Kramatorsk has shocking details written on the remnants of a rocket. The local authorities said that the rocket was specially meant for children, as mentioned on the upper section of the lethal weapon-- "For the children".

The first minutes after the shelling of the railway station in #Kramatorsk. pic.twitter.com/cqFdaxKewH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 8, 2022

According to the office of Ukraine's prosecutor-general, nearly 4,000 civilians had been in and around the station, who were eagerly waiting for their turn to board the train before the Russian forces intensified fighting in the Donbas region. The regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko said 52 people were killed, including five children. "There are many people in a serious condition, without arms or legs," Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko said, adding that the local hospital was struggling to treat everyone.

Zelenskyy calls the attack a 'heinous war crime'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the nation, condemned the killings of civilians at the Kramatorsk railway station. Calling the strike a heinous war crime, Zelenskyy said, "Efforts will be taken to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to." He claimed that the Ukraine security service intercepted communications of Russian troops that have evidence of war crimes. "Soldiers are talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Russia, on the other hand, blamed Ukraine, saying it doesn’t use the kind of missile that hit the station. However, Western experts refuted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s assertion about the type of missile that Russia used. The officials said that the Russian forces are deliberately using those missiles, which are widely used by the Ukrainian military, in order to blame the Kyiv government for the brutal attack.

World leaders condemned the brutal missile attack

Condemning the attack, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace termed the attack as war crime, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “completely unacceptable.” On the other hand, the United States said the missile attack at a Ukrainian train station on Friday is a "piece of Russian brutality" in this war. "We find unconvincing Russian claims that they weren't involved," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby during a press conference. "We assess that this was a Russian strike and that they used a short-range ballistic missile to conduct it, '' Kirby added. "There are almost no words for it,” European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Ukraine, told reporters. "The cynical behaviour (by Russia) has almost no benchmark anymore.”

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)