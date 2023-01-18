Zelenskyy Calls Kyiv Helicopter Crash A 'terrible Tragedy', Says 'the Pain Is Unspeakable'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed Wednesday a “black morning” in the wake of the fatal helicopter crash in Kyiv Oblast that killed at least 18 people, including interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi, first deputy Yevhen Yenin and the ministry's state secretary Yurii Lubkovych.

Calling it a “terrible tragedy”, Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram that the crash in the Ukrainian city of Brovary gives “unspeakable” pain to him. “Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region. A state emergency services helicopter crashed, and a fire broke out at the crash site,” he said.

He also added that the “exact number of victims of the tragedy is currently being established. Among them are minister of internal affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, state secretary of the ministry of internal affairs Yuri Lubkovych, their assistants and the helicopter crew. 25 people were injured, including ten children. As of this minute, three children died.”

The Ukrainian President further revealed that he had told authorities to launch an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. “The pain is unspeakable. The helicopter fell on the territory of one of the kindergartens. I have instructed the security service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the national police of Ukraine and other authorised bodies, to find out all the circumstances of what happened. All services are working on the scene of the tragedy,” he said.

Top Ukrainian officials killed in the crash

Concluding the message, Zelenskyy wrote: “My condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Denys, Yevhen, Yuri, the team of the ministry of internal affairs … true patriots of Ukraine. May they rest in peace.” According to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, the helicopter crash-landed near a kindergarten. A preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash suggests that the accident occurred as the chopper was "flying low in the fog and hit the roof of the kindergarten.”

According to CNN, the crash happened in the city of Brovary, which lies on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. At least 18 people have died including top Ukrainian officials, and 29 others have been wounded in the crash.

UK and EU extend condolences

Condoling the demise of the victims, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was among the victims who died, was "a leading light" in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. "The UK will always stand with our Ukrainian friends," Braverman said.