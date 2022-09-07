Zelenskyy Calls On EU For Visa Ban On Russians, Says 'Europe Has No Place For Murderers'

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a fresh call on Tuesday for European Union (EU) states to ban visas for Russian tourists. In his routine video address on September 6, the embattled President stated that Russian tourism in Europe is unacceptable and that visa restrictions must be imposed against citizens of the invading country without delay. His statements came days almost a week after the EU decided to suspend the visa travel agreement with Russia to reduce the number of its citizens travelling to Europe.

"Europe has no place for murderers and those who support them. It is absolutely unacceptable that European territory can be used for tourism or shopping by those who, at home, in Russia, not only support the division and mockery of Europe but also work for those things," Zelenskyy remarked, as per the Ukrainska Pravda. He further stated that it is a matter of fundamental security in addition to the moral aspect of the issue as Russia has often transported "killers" to Europe in the name of regular tourists.

The Ukrainian President also extended his gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and all other European leaders who batted for visa restrictions for Russian nationals. Earlier on August 31, the EU foreign ministers resolved to completely halt the visa facilitation deal with the Russian Federation and urged the European Commission to take steps on the millions of valid Russian visas. Meanwhile, some European nations have also voiced their opposition to the EU-wide visa ban on Russian tourists.

Kremlin slams EU's plan to impose bloc-wide visa restrictions on Russians

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has slammed the EU's plan to impose bloc-wide visa restrictions on Russian tourists. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov asserted that the even possibility of discussing such concepts at the EU level shows the "set of illogical bordering on insanity" that the political elites of the bloc are prone to. Notably, the EU has already restricted air travel from Russia after it launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine in late February. However, Russians are still allowed to travel by land to neighbouring EU nations.

Image: AP