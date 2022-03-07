Zelenskyy Calls On Europe To Impose No-fly Zone; 'How Many More Deaths Are Needed?'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again sought the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine from Europe. He questioned how many more deaths and losses are needed to secure the sky over Ukraine. He also asked if peaceful people in Kharkiv or Mykolaiv are different from Hamburg or Vienna. If not a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy has demanded fighter jets.

"We are waiting for a decision - clear the skies or with the force that you have, or you will give us combat aircraft and air defences that will give us the strength we need. This is the help that the world should provide not just to Ukraine, but to itself. To prove that humanity will win as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

What is a no-fly zone?

A no-fly zone is a region or area where certain aircraft are not allowed to fly. In Ukraine's case, it would mean a no-flight zone for Russian aircraft, which would not be permitted to fly in the Ukrainian airspace to stop them from carrying out strikes against the country.

Why NATO, the West, Europe are reluctant to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine?

The air exclusion zone is imposed by military powers. It means that if a Russian aircraft flies over NATO, West or Europe's no-fly zone, then the forces of these organisations or countries will have to take action, including shooting the place. So it would mean that they have to get semi-involved in the conflict.

Furthermore, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has also warned that any nation that sought to impose a no-flight zone over Ukraine would be considered by the Kremlin to have directly entered the armed conflict.

Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

Even as Moscow announced a ceasefire starting Monday and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several locations, its armed forces continued to attack Ukrainian cities, with rockets hitting residential buildings. The temporary ceasefire has been declared in the areas of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions from 10 am (Moscow time) for evacuation of civilians.

The announcement follows two failed attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, where estimated 200,000 people were trying to flee, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.