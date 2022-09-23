Zelenskyy Calls On Russians To 'protest' Putin's Partial Military Mobilization Order

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a televised address to his nation on Wednesday called for Russia’s citizens to defy the military call-up announced by the President of Russia on 21 September following an executive order to mobilize half of its military towards the border with Ukraine. Vladimir Putin had ordered the mobilization of more than 3,00,000 reserve troops of Russia’s military through the executive order to bolster his military operations in Ukraine.

Addressing the nation, Zelenskyy claimed that more than 55,000 Russian troops had been killed in the past six months, while he urged the Russians to “fight back” against the military draft.

“55,000 Russian soldiers died in this war in six months. Tens of thousands are wounded and maimed. Want more? No? Then protest. Fight back. Run away. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity. These are options for you to survive,” said Zelenskyy.

Partial mobilization sparks protests in Russia

Following Putin’s announcement of the partial mobilization, anti-war protests erupted across major Russian cities including St Petersburg and Moscow resulting in the arrest of 1,300 protestors by Russian authorities, as per Russian human rights group OVD-Info.

The report also suggested that some of the detainees had been handed draft papers while in police custody. Upon being questioned on this move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that doing so was not against the law.

Incoming traffic at the eastern border increased during the night. Traffic has increased compared to previous weeks, but the amount is still small compared to the time before the pandemic. Our resources are sufficient and the situation is under the control. #Finnishborder pic.twitter.com/B7GfUQyZti — Rajavartiolaitos (@rajavartijat) September 22, 2022

On the sidelines of the protests, Finland’s border guard reported that the traffic at the border crossings between Russia and Finland had 'intensified' following Russia's military call-up.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser offered concrete support to potential military call-up opposers and deserters. She informed the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that anyone who “courageously opposes Putin’s regime and therefore puts himself in the greatest danger” can get shelter in Germany and would receive protection on a case-by-case basis, following necessary security checks.

Moscow issues stern warning to protesters

According to AP, the prosecutor's office of Moscow on Wednesday warned that calls on the internet to join unauthorized street protests or participation in them could lead to a 15-year jail term. The protestors could be prosecuted under laws against discrediting the armed forces of Russia, spreading "disinformation" about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, or encouraging minors to protest.

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee of Russia also warned Russians of legal repercussions for joining “unsanctioned protests” related to "the tense foreign political situation".

As Moscow undertakes the partial military mobilization, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy had further stated that Russia's military call-up was an admission that their regular army was not capable enough and crumbled.