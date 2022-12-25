Zelenskyy Calls Russia An 'absolute Evil' After Attack On Kherson Kill 10 On Christmas Eve

Social networks will most likely mark these photos as "sensitive content." But this is not sensitive content – it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians, said Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Telegram as he shared photos of the city of Kherson which was hit by multiple deadly strikes on Christmas Eve. Zelenskyy called Russia a “terrorist country” that is bringing “the Russian world in the form of shelling of the civilian population”. “The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against,” he said.

Zelenskyy posted photos of the damage inflicted to the city, which Ukraine retook from Russia last month, on his Telegram profile, saying that this is the “real life” of Ukrainians. He said the areas that Russia shelled were not military facilities and it is only killing “for the sake of intimidation and pleasure.” Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of the Kherson region, said in televised remarks that the number of people killed in the latest shelling of the city has risen from seven to 10. He added that 55 people were wounded, 18 of them in grave condition. Yanushevych said scores of others, including a 6-year-old girl, were wounded by Russian shelling a day earlier.

Zelenskyy, who just returned to Ukraine after a brief trip to the United States in which he met with President Biden and addressed Congress, said this war is not according to any previously defined rules based on Russia’s tactics. Saturday marks 10 months since the start of the Russian invasion. On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the war would end at the negotiating table once the “special military operation“ achieves Russia’s goals.

Russian shelling intense in Kherson

Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling and drone attacks since early October, much of it targeting the energy infrastructure in a bid to cut electricity and heating services as the freezing winter advances. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Russian forces withdrew and Ukraine’s army reclaimed the city in November. Russian President Vladimir Putin in September announced the annexation of four regions in the east and south of Ukraine, including Kherson, after Moscow proxies held referendums there, which were denounced as sham by Kyiv and the West.