Zelenskyy Calls Russia 'terrorist State' As Damage To Ukraine From Ongoing War Tops $100bn

In his address on Thursday night, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and said that Kyiv is dealing with a “terrorist state”. In a video statement, Zelenskyy informed that amid the ongoing war in the nation, around 100,000 people had evacuated Ukrainian cities in two days. The defiant leader also went on to denounce Russia for “deliberately” shelling a planned route out of the besieged city of Mariupol.

Zelenksyy stated that Russia’s attacks were “open terrorism from experience terrorists”. He accused Russian forces of targetting a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. Zelenskyy said that he sent a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine but Russian forces “launched a tank attack exactly where the corridor was supposed to be”, describing it as “outright terror”.

“Over the past two days, we have already evacuated around 100,000 people through humanitarian corridors. However Mariupol, Volnovakha remain entirely blocked. Even though we did everything to organise a humanitarian corridor, Russian troops did not stop shelling,” the Ukrainian President said.

Russia “began a tank attack on the place where that corridor was supposed to take place. A corridor of life for Mariupol. They did it deliberately, they knew what they were blowing up, they have an order to keep the city a hostage, abuse it and bomb it constantly, and shell it… It’s open terrorism from experienced terrorists. The world must know it. The world must acknowledge it. We are all dealing with a terrorist state,” Zelenskyy added.

‘No chemical weapons are being developed' in Ukraine

Further, Zelenskyy went on to accuse Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of lying to his general and the Russian community. He hit out at Putin for attempting to “cover up the crimes” of his army and for accusing Ukraine of “developing biological weapons”. The Ukrainian leader said that Putin was hiding information from the public about the war.

“They are even embarrassed to show their officers. They hide their generals and conceal from their people that they deploy conscripts only to increase their invading power,” he said in the video statement, adding, “And we are the guilty ones. We are being accused of attacking allegedly peaceful Russians.”

“I’m a sane president… No chemical or any other kind of weapon of mass destruction is being developed on our land. The entire world knows that,” Zelenskyy stated.

War damage tops $100bn so far

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 16. Amid growing Russian aggression, Ukraine’s top government economic adviser Oleg Ustenko has said that the invading forces have so far destroyed at least $100 billion worth of infrastructure, buildings and other physical assets. Speaking at an online event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Ustenko said that the war has caused 50% of Ukrainian businesses to shut down completely, while the other half are operating at well below their capacity.

