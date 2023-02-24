Zelenskyy Calls Russian Invasion 'Year Of Pain, Sorrow, Faith & Unity', Shares Video

As Russia-Ukraine war has completed its one year anniversary on February 24, Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it has been a year of "pain, sorrow, faith and unity". "On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but a blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting & fighting. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity. And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!" he wrote on Twitter.

When the war began, even nations which backed Ukraine, such as the US, thought that Ukraine would be unable to defend itself against the mighty Russian army. However, as Russian troops moved towards Kyiv in an attempt to occupy it, people around the world were surprised by Ukraine's courage. Ukraine's goals have also changed along with the passage of time. Zelenskyy has himself declared that Ukraine now intends to not only defend itself but seize back all Ukrainian territory from Russia.

State of the war

The US Joint Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, has said that it will be extremely hard for Ukraine to take back all of its territory. As of now, other than Russia and Ukraine, there are two variables in the war, one is the US and one is China. If China does indeed go ahead and support Russia with lethal aid, like US State Secretary Antony Blinken alluded, Russia's war effort will get a significant boost. The US remains a variable because it isn't entirely clear if the US even supports Ukraine's desire to take back all of its land. If the US doesn't support this goal, the United States will simply not provide Ukraine with the capability necessary to undertake such a mission.