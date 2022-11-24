Zelenskyy Calls Russian Strikes On Ukraine 'energy Terror & Crime Against The Humanity'

After the Russian strikes on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at the Putin administration, calling the recent strikes energy terror. On Wednesday, the UN Security Council (UNSC) held an emergency meeting to discuss the current energy crisis in Ukraine. Addressing the meeting virtually, Zelenskyy discussed the current crisis Ukraine is facing which is going to become worse in the harsh winters.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday put forward a UN resolution at the UNSC meeting. He acknowledged the fact that Russia has veto power as it is the permanent member of the council. Commenting on Russia’s veto power, Zelenskyy said, “It’s nonsense that the veto right is secured for the party that waged this war.” "The understanding of what Russia wants to achieve with such strikes should not cause confusion anywhere in the world. We cannot be hostage to one international terrorist,” he said, urging the council to act. He added that Kyiv is waiting to see "a very firm reaction" to Wednesday's airstrikes from the world, as per DW.

He further invited experts to assess and evaluate Ukraine’s critical infrastructure crisis. “When the temperature is below zero outside and millions of people are left without electricity and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities. This is an obvious crime against humanity," he stressed.

US Ambassador claims Russia is 'weaponising winters'

Condemning Russia's recent strike, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomson Greenfield, maintained a strong stance in support of Ukraine and claimed that Russia is weaponising winters. She targetted the Russian President and said, “It seems Putin is determined to reduce Ukraine’s energy facilities to rubble.”

She called Putin’s motive "cold-blooded", stating that his "motive could not be more clear. He is clearly… clearly weaponizing winter to influence immense suffering on the Ukrainian people.” She summed up her address by saying, “He decided that if he can not cease Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission." On Wednesday, Russia airstrike a maternity ward which led to the death of an infant. Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has led to Kyiv losing water and electricity making it harder for people to survive the winters.