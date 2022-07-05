Last Updated:

'There'll be difficult situation': Zelenskyy Claims At Least 22 Million Tonnes Of Grain Currently Blocked At Ukrainian Ports

Amid the ongoing war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that as many as 22 million tonnes of grain are still blocked at the country's ports.

As the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is showing no sign of ending, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that as many as 22 million tonnes of grain are still blocked at the country's ports. He stated that the country is holding discussions with Turkey and the United Nations (UN) in order to acquire guarantees for grain exports from Ukrainian ports. Zelenskyy made these remarks while holding a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Kyiv on Monday, July 4. 

The embattled President stated that although it would be challenging, the export procedure will definitely start. He also underlined the importance of Ukraine as an export market. "We want our farmers to continue to work for the next year and for the next harvest. To do this, we need to export all this – barley, wheat, corn, etc. Twenty-two million tonnes are currently blocked. We expect about 60 million tonnes in autumn. There will be a very difficult situation," Zelenskyy remarked, Ukrinform reported. 

Diplomatic measures are taken to halt Russia's grain exports: Zelenskyy

According to reports, Ukraine has produced a substantial portion of the world's food but is unable to bring harvests to the world market owing to the Russian invasion. President Zelenskyy stressed that diplomatic measures are being taken to ensure that the nations do not purchase grain from Russia, which it has "stolen from blocked Ukrainian ports."  "It is very important that someone guarantees the safety of the ships of certain states, except Russia, which we do not trust, those ships that will come to us to load products. This is exactly what we are talking about with Turkey," he outlined. 

Zelenskyy claims exports ramping up despite challenges

The Ukrainian President further pointed out that the country is looking into several grain export routes, including by rail and water. He claimed that exports were increasing on a daily basis, despite challenging circumstances. Zelenskyy also emphasised the importance of unblocking Ukrainian ports to avoid a global food crisis. It should be mentioned here that Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of some of the world's most important staple foods. The Black Sea region is vital to world food security because of its importance in supplying food, fertilisers, as well as energy. 

