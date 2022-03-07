Zelenskyy Claims Russia Attacked Residential Areas In Mykolayiv; 'simply An Act Of Terror'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy on Monday claimed that Russia had attacked Mykolayiv using rocket artillery during the night. The President asserted that attacking Mykolayiv had 'zero sense' from a military standpoint, and dubbed the bombing 'simply an act of terror'.

“During the night, Russia hit Mykolayiv, residential areas, using rocket artillery. They hit Kharkiv, neighbourhoods, they hit other cities too. This had zero sense from a military standpoint, it’s simply terror," reported The Kyiv Independent quoting the Ukraine President.

Notably, Mykolayiv is an important transportation hub of Ukraine in terms of its seaport, commercial port and river port, besides its railway junction and airport. It is located near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. Ukraine has warned several times that Russia is planning a naval landing operation in the Black Sea. Sources claim that Russia has activated its battalion tactical group - a special unit of the Russian forces to stage a huge naval offense on Ukraine.

On Sunday, March 6, a similar alarm was rung by Zelesnkyy who cautioned that Russia is preparing to bomb Odessa on the Black Sea coast. "Rockets against Odessa? This will be a war crime," Zelenskyy warned in a televised address, adding that the world has the power to close its skies for Russian rockets and aircraft.

ICJ hears Ukraine's plea, Russia skips

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, March 7, heard Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's complaint seeking accountability for Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. During the hearing, Anton Korynevich, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine urged Russia to settle the dispute like a 'civilised nation' and give up arms.

"My message to Russia-- let us settle our disputes like civilized nations, lay down your arms," Anton Korynevich told ICJ.

Revealing the gruesome reality of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the Ukrainian lawyer at ICJ said, "My countrymen are killed by Russia". He went on to further accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'lying' and stated that Russia had 'disrespected' international law. "Putin lies and people in Ukraine die," Korynevich remarked.

Meanwhile, Russia has refused to participate in the ICJ hearing. The court’s president, American judge Joan E Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings.”