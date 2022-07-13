Zelenskyy Claims 'Russia Does Not Have An Iota Of Courage To Admit Defeat' In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing raging war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that "Russia does not have the courage to admit defeat." In his regular video address to the nation on Tuesday, July 12, the embattled President also took a dig at Russian forces' apparent reliance on outdated equipment and Soviet-era strategies. He further asserted that the conflict's outcome was "certain" because of the unity among Ukrainian citizens and the power of the country's armed forces.

"They (Russian forces) no longer have strategic power, character, or understanding of what they are doing here, on our land. There is not an iota of courage to admit defeat and withdraw troops from the Ukrainian territory," Zelenskyy remarked, as per the Kyiv Independent. According to him, Russia has believed that Ukraine's armed forces' efforts to defend their country are far more effective than any of its "special operations." Zelenskyy further went on to say that Russian troops are truly "afraid" of Ukrainian armed forces.

Putin won't accept Russia's military actions constitute full-fledged war: Ukraine's Intelligence

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Intelligence claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not announce mobilization in his country in the near future. Vadym Skibitsky, the representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, Putin will never acknowledge that Russia's military actions in Ukraine constitute a full-fledged war. His statements came as the war between both countries continues unabated and entered its day 138th on Wednesday, July 13. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces continue to launch "limited and not-so-effective" ground attacks in Slovyansk and western Donetsk regions.

Ukraine claims to have killed about 37,570 Russian soldiers so far

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has also incurred heavy casualties since the onset of the war in late February. In its latest operational update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 37,570 soldiers, 3,832 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,649 tanks, 839 artillery systems and 247 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 109 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,704 vehicles and fuel tanks, 678 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 217 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 155 cruise missiles, 67 special equipment and 15 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated in a Facebook post.

Image: AP