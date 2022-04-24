Zelenskyy Claims Russia Fired Majority Of Its Missiles In Ukraine; Says 'many Remaining'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday claimed that the invading Russian forces have already deployed the majority of its missile arsenal against Ukraine, since the commencement of war on February 24. However, he also noted that Russia still has a large number of missiles remaining. In a video address, Zelenskyy stated that despite the fact that Russia has already fired the majority of its missiles while invading Ukrainian cities, they still have a large number of missiles left and that they can continue to terrorize the Ukrainian people with the remaining ones.

Zelenskyy further stated that Russia's actions to date are sufficient justification for the international community to label Kremlin as a terrorist sponsor and the Russian army as a terrorist organization. The embattled leader also claimed that they will continue to insist on this. The Ukrainian President also said that despite all this, the Russian Federation is not "ashamed" that it has turned into a terrorist organization.

Russia advances missile assault against Ukraine

Citing the latest developments pertaining to the war, Zelenskyy said that Moscow launched another missile attack against Ukraine targeting the city of Odesa and that currently, in which are 8 people died and a total of 18 people have been injured. He further said that a three-month-old newborn girl was among the dead and that killing children appears to be Russian Federation's national concept. The missile came from the Caspian Sea region. He went on to say that there will be no hiding places and regardless of how long it takes, they will be held accountable for every death they cause.

The Ukrainian President also claimed that Russia continues to operate filtration camps, which are similar to those set up by the Nazis in the past. He added that surviving Ukrainians from these camps are moved deeper into the Russian controlled territory. Zelenskyy also stated that Russia also deport youngsters to such camps in the hopes of making them forget where they hail from.

Zelenskyy had a conversation with Boris Johnson

In the meantime, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently where the embattled Ukrainian leader updated Johnson on the situation in besieged Mariupol, as well as the broader state of hostilities. He also expressed his gratitude for UK's substantial defensive and financial assistance to Ukraine. Zelenskyy further claimed that they devised a plan to take additional efforts to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignity and that they are also gearing up for crucial talks with American allies, according to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Image: AP