Zelenskyy Claims Russia Has Destroyed 570 Health Care Facilities, 101 Hospitals Amid War

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the third month with Russian forces relentlessly attacking Ukrainian cities, the situation in Ukraine has turned even more chaotic. On Thursday, the embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video message describing the scale of devastation that Russian forces have inflicted on his country. Zelenskyy said that till now Russia has destroyed 570 health care facilities and 101 hospitals, and called this "nonsense and barbarism," reported Ukrinform.

'Russian forces have destroyed 570 health care facilities and 101 hospitals'

⚡️Zelensky: 'Russia has destroyed 570 healthcare facilities since Feb. 24'



Out of that total, Russia has "completely destroyed 101 hospitals", Zelensky said during his nightly address.



"It's barbarism," he said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 12, 2022

"During the fighting since February 24, Russian troops have destroyed 570 healthcare facilities. 101 hospitals were completely destroyed. What is it? This is nonsense. This is barbarism. This is the self-destruction of Russia as a state that at least someone in the world could look at as a cultural nation," Zelensky said.

In his virtual address, Zelenskyy stressed that the efforts of Russian attackers to destroy Ukraine's medical and social infrastructure will not stop the country. Ukraine will continue to invest in the development of hospitals, as it did before the full-scale war with Russia started, he added.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will continue to invest in the development of hospitals

"We invested in the development of medicine and all social infrastructure before the war, and we will continue to do so after the war. Let the occupiers not hope that they will stop us," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also claimed that the invaders also launched targeted attacks on schools, as they did in the Chernihiv region. "Of course, the Russian state is in such conditions that any education only hinders it. But what can be achieved by destroying Ukrainian schools? All Russian commanders who give such orders are just sick. Incurably. But all the hospitals that the occupiers destroyed, all the schools, all the universities that they bombed, all the houses, bridges, businesses - we will rebuild everything," Zelensky said.