Russia-Ukraine war has completed a month where Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to give up in the face-off with Vladimir Putin's army aggression. Also, NATO and its allies have decided to stand with Kyiv. However, this ongoing aggression had resulted in massive destruction to both lives and resources of both countries while people were seen fleeing to safe zones and shelters. As reported by US News, More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President Vladimir Putin insists on calling a “special military operation” in Ukraine that began on February 24, according to Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, first deputy chief of the general staff at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Although, the recent war update brought that Ukraine's embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that “the number of the Russian losses has exceeded 16,000 casualties." He further said “Among them are the high-ranking commanders. So far no reports of killed Russian general colonels or admirals. However, in that number, we have a commander of one of the occupiers' armies and a second in command of the Black Sea Navy. This had given significant losses to the Russian Army."

Zelenskyy claims Russia hit by 'powerful blows'

Also, Zelenskyy delivered his “powerful blows” inflicted on the Russians, killing 16,000 troops. “Over the past week, our heroic Armed Forces have dealt powerful blows to the enemy. Significant losses,” Zelenskyy said in his address on Friday, adding 16,000 Russian troops had been killed, but Russia says 1,351 have died, as per The Independent. The Ukraine President in his video address said that “The armed forces continue to repel enemy attacks in the south of the country, in Donbas, in the Kharkiv direction and in the Kyiv region,” he told Ukrainians on Friday. “By restraining Russia’s actions, our defenders are leading the Russian leadership to a simple and logical idea: Talk is necessary. Meaningful. Urgent. Fair.” It was believed that Russia had now focussed to capture the Donbas region of the country. The war has now taken a different turn of fighting and destroying the resources of the two countries.

