As Russia escalates its 'military operation' in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Russia is destroying everything that Moscow has achieved over the past decades. On Friday, he used his daily address to hit out at Moscow, claiming that Russia is heading back to the 1990s, right after the collapse of the Soviet Union when its economy was severely falling.

The President who was speaking via a video address said, "I am confident that by attacking us, they will destroy everything that Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years. And they will return to where they once began to rise - as they say, to the "wicked 90s". Only without freedom, without the creative desire of millions of people to work for the development of their state."

Stating that Russia will have to pay a huge price for the ongoing war, according to Ukrayinska Pravda, Zelenskyy said: "It will be a fall for them, a painful fall. And they will feel it - even in spite of "opium of the people" from the television propagandists."

The Ukrainian President further noted that Ukrainian Armed Forces have been making massive efforts to stop the Russian troops from invading Ukraine. He added that Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop the Russians. "We have taken down Russian missiles as much as we can, we are destroying the planes, helicopters, despite the fact that we do not yet have adequate anti-missile weapons, advanced weapons, we did not have enough combat aircraft," he said.

Zelenskyy calls for comprehensive peace talks

The Ukrainian President's remarks came at a time when the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is in its fourth week and peace talks are being held between the both sides. Meanwhile, Russian forces have been escalating their attacks in Ukraine nearing the capital city, Kyiv.

On the other hand, as the war situation intensifies, Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen at a huge flag-waving rally at Moscow stadium on Friday, while president Zelenskyy has been calling upon for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow saying that the coming generations will have to bear the losses that took place during the war.

(Image: AP)