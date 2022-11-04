Zelenskyy Claims Russian Attack On Power Grids Left 4.5M Ukrainians Without Electricity

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted nearly 4.5 million people have been living without electricity as the aggressor targeted several energy facilities on Thursday. While addressing his nation on Thursday night, Zelenskyy accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of targeting the already fragile power grids in an attempt to disseminate fear among the citizens.

"There is damage to energy facilities in different areas across the country - this is the volume of electricity generation and transportation for millions of people. Only as of this evening, about 4.5 million consumers have been temporarily disconnected from consumption under emergency and stabilization schedules," Zelenskyy said during addressing his countrymen.

As per Zelenskyy, at least ten regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy and the national capital have been affected by the recent attacks. He asserted blackouts may take place in other regions as well.

Further, in his staunch words, he said Russia resorted to terror against the energy industry "shows the weakness of the enemy". He said, "Russia cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, and that is why they are trying to break our people in this way - to humiliate Ukrainians, to strike at the morale of our people, at the resistance of our people," and added he believe that Moscow will not succeed.

Zelenskyy appeals to business establishments to avoid lightning in advertisements

Also, he appealed to the local authorities and business establishments to avoid the unnecessary use of power in order to preserve it for a longer time. "Please ensure that there is no unnecessary use of electricity in all cities and communities of Ukraine. Now is definitely not the time for bright showcases, signs, advertisements and other such lightings," he said.

Further, he urged the electricity department to avoid unnecessary power cuts and added in case of genuine reason, Zelenskyy asked the local authorities to inform the citizens in order to avoid any discomfort to the consumers. "If someone stays without electricity for eight or ten hours, and everything is connected, including street lighting, across the street, then this is definitely unfair. It is necessary to do everything so that disconnections are predictable and completely understandable for consumers," he said.

Image: President of Ukraine