In the wake of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the President of the war-torn nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Sunday that Russian forces in southern Ukraine have been torturing and kidnapping people, and he urged the international community to intervene. During his evening speech to the country, Zelenskyy stated, “Torture chambers are built there. They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities,” Associated Press reported.

Further, the embattled President went on to say that humanitarian supplies have been hijacked resulting in starvation across the area. According to Zelenskyy, Russians are establishing breakaway governments and adopting Russian currency, the ruble, in seized areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition to this, Zelenskyy stated that in the past four days, the Russian bombardment of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, has slain 18 people and injured 106. He asserted, “This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighbourhoods, against ordinary civilians,” Associated Press reported. He even predicted that a planned Russian invasion in eastern Ukraine would start in the upcoming days.

Zelenskyy urged to increase penalties against Russia

To increase penalties as well as restrictions against Russia, including its whole financial sector and oil industry, were once again pushed for by Zelensky. He also noted that everyone in Europe, as well as the US, has already seen “Russia openly using energy to destabilize Western societies”. According to an Associated Press report, he added, “All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”

This abduction accusation by the Ukrainian President came at a time when Matti Maasikas, the head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ukraine, has charged Russian troops for abducting Ukrainian children, labelling it "another cynical" and terrible violation of international humanitarian law. "After Ukraine's journalists, activists, local officials, other civilians, Russia has begun to abduct Ukrainian children," the EU envoy to Ukraine said on Twitter.

Including the kidnapping, EU envoy Maasikas said in his tweet post that the so-called "adoption" of children by Russian families is another "cynical, appalling violation of International Humanitarian Law." He went on to say that Russia would be held accountable for its activities.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has claimed that since Russia's military involvement in Ukraine, 1,982 people have died and 2,651 have been injured. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) estimates that the war's casualties would be bigger because data from certain locations have been postponed and other claims are still pending confirmation.

