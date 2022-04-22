Zelenskyy Claims Ukrainian Troops 'still Holding Out' Besieged Port City Of Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday stated that the besieged port city of Mariupol is still holding out and is putting up a resistance despite Russia’s declaration of "liberating" it. He also accused Moscow of planning to "falsify" a referendum in parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions north of the 2014 Russian annexed Crimea. He cautioned the residents not to provide their passport numbers and personal information to the advancing Russian forces.

"This is not to help you. This is aimed to falsify the so-called referendum on your land, if an order comes from Moscow to stage such a show," Zelenskyy said. "Any 'Kherson People's Republics' are not going to fly," he added, referring to Russian backed independence declaration of pro-Russian separatist oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk as "republics." "If someone wants a new annexation, it can only lead to new powerful sanctions on Russia," warned Zelenskyy, having iterated earlier that Ukraine will not give up a single inch of its territory.

The embattled Ukrainian leader also welcomed the new $800 million military aid approved by the Joe Biden administration as the Russian troops intensified the offensive in the eastern Donbass region.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a Telegram post that "about 100,000 people remain" in the city of Mariupol as President Vladimir Putin’s forces controlled the surrounding areas, blocking over 2000 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians among others inside the Soviet-era steel plant facility. While the mayor of Mariupol pleaded for the "full evacuation" Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said there "will be no humanitarian corridors" on Friday.

Putin ordered that sprawling Azovstal steel plant to be 'securely blocked'

Russia’s President Putin, in a talk with his defence minister Sergei Shoigu, said that it would be unnecessary to storm the industrial zone containing the plant to avoid military casualties on Moscow’s side. He instead suggested that the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed up must be “securely blocked” so that “not even a fly can escape through.”

While Russia’s troops occupied the rest of the city, Putin declared Mariupol “liberated,” and hailed the operation in the port city a “success.” He commanded to honour the soldiers that led the siege despite that there still remained the final Ukrainian stronghold before Russia could secure its symbolic and strategic victory. Ukrainian President Zelesnkyy called the Russian seige a "terrorist operation."

“As to our army, the forces of the Russian Federation do not allow us to pass through these occupied 120 kilometers so that we could reach the military unblocking of Mariupol today. It's true. We can't do it today,” he said in a nightly recorded address.

An intelligence update from the UK suggested "Putin's decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant likely indicates a desire to contain Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and free up Russian forces to be deployed elsewhere in eastern Ukraine.""A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness," the UK Ministry of Defense said on Twitter.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 22 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/UuvjA2vlqo



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 22, 2022

Russia asks Ukrainian soldiers in Azovstal steel plant to 'surrender'; Biden 'doubts' port city fell to Russian forces

Moscow's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in a telegram post appealed to the World leaders "to convince everyone in Azovstal steel plant” to surrender. Zakharova cited the Russian defence ministry's statement, asking world leaders to "invite once again all those who have not yet laid down their arms to do so. The Russian side guarantees them life and dignified treatment in accordance with relevant international legal acts. To all who are wounded, qualified medical care will be provided.” Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson added that Russian Defense Ministry has also recently made an official promise to guarantee the preservation of life, complete safety and qualified medical care to all those who laid down their arms.

US president Joe Biden meanwhile, stated that it is "doubtful" that Russian troops have captured the besieged port city of Mariupol to the south. “It’s questionable whether he [Putin] does control Mariupol. There is no evidence yet that Mariupol is completely fallen," he said. Biden asked Putin to allow humanitarian aid into Ukraine and let those trapped inside the steel plant evacuate safely. “That’s what any head of state would do in any circumstance,” Biden said.