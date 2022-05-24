Zelenskyy Claims Up To 100 Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Dying In Donbas Each Day Amid War

As the Russian onslaught against Ukraine continues to escalate, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has provided insight into the scale of losses experienced by Ukrainian soldiers in the Donbas, claiming that up to 100 Ukrainians might be dying every day. According to The Guardian report, the most intense combat is concentrated in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that constitute the Donbas, surrounding the twin towns of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. These remarks came when Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was addressing the media beside Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday, May 22.

Zelenskyy said, “Today, from 50 to 100 people could be killed here in the most complicated area, in the east of our country.” He further added, “They are defending our country and our independence about which so many (people) in the world are talking about, so many are talking, but we feel it personally very, very much," CNN reported.

In addition to this, during a local television interview, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai warned that Russia was adopting "scorched-earth" strategies in the area and that Severodonetsk had been targeted from four different angles, yet Russian soldiers had failed to get into the city, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, recent fighting in the Donbas has seen severe bombardment from both sides, with Zelenskyy's statements appearing to be a reference to battle casualties. The current high death toll on the Ukrainian side also shows that there are many more non-fatal casualties.

On Monday, May 23, Kyiv reported its highest military casualties from a single strike in the Ukraine war, claiming that 87 people were killed last week when Russian forces bombed a barracks holding troops at a training station in the north, The Guardian reported.

Ukrainian troops destroyed 184 Russian armoured military vehicles in Donbas

Apart from this, Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that Russia has lost 184 armoured military vehicles in Donbas in much less than a week. The Russian Federation has also lost one anti-air missile system, 43 tanks, 20 artillery systems, and 79 armoured war vehicles, according to a report. Three Russian jets were even lost.

Meanwhile, on May 23, in the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed the Russian invaders' pontoon bridge. The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service performed airborne reconnaissance and found that the invaders had built a river bridge, according to reports. After building a pontoon bridge, they planned to transport a dozen armoured vehicles.

As a consequence of timely information reaching the artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invasion's preparations were altered, and a precision shot demolished the crossing, as well as the enemy tank that was on it at the time.

(Image: AP)