Zelenskyy Condemns Bucha Slayings; 'Mothers Of Men In Russian Troops Should See This'

After images of civilian dead bodies strewn on road in Ukraine's Bucha surfaced, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the same on Sunday. A local media house quoted President Zelenskyy as saying that the mothers of the Russian troops should see the gruesome images and ponder upon the 'ba*****ds' they have raised. 'Murderers, looters, butchers,' he said while describing the forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ukraine forces regained control of Bucha last week. Bodies of at least 57 people were found in the town near Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv as Russian forces retreated from parts of the East European nation. A mass grave was built to bury these bodies.

A local media earlier reported that in Bucha, the Russian troops had occupied a house which it had made its headquarters. Among the two rooms in the headquarter, one was made a torture chamber, and in the other, civilians were shot.

Russia calls pictures, videos 'fake'

“All the photographs and video materials published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to some kind of crimes by Russian military personnel in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," said Russia, adding, "During the time, this settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions. In the settlements of the Kyiv region, Russian military personnel delivered and issued 452 tons of humanitarian aid to civilians.

All the time while the city was under the control of the Russian armed forces, and even more so after, until today, in Bucha, local residents freely moved around the city and used cellular communications."

"Departure from the city of Bucha was not blocked. All local residents had the opportunity to freely leave the settlement in a northern direction, including to the Republic of Belarus. At the same time, the southern outskirts of the city, including residential areas, were fired around the clock by Ukrainian troops from large-calibre artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems," the Vladimir Putin-led country further said.