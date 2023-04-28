Zelenskyy Condemns Lethal Russian Airstrikes On Ukrainian Cities As Death Toll Rises To 22

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the deadly attack by the Russian air strikes that led to multiple deaths in the country. On early Friday, Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine. Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the fresh airstrikes that targeted several cities across Ukraine led to the death of at least 22 people, Associated Press reported. The officials also stated that the death toll also included three children as well.

At the time when the death toll was 13, the Ukrainian President took to Twitter to give an update on the situation and stated that “Russia’s terror” can be defeated "together only". “Uman... The rubble is still being cleared. There are already 13 dead. Two of them are children that can’t be identified. The fate of their parents is unknown... The rescuers will work until they make sure that no one else is left under the rubble,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. “We can defeat Russian terror together only - with weapons for Ukraine, the toughest sanctions against the terrorist state, and fair sentences for the killers,” he further added.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President shared aerial visuals of the site as well as video of the severely damaged building while the rescue operation is underway.

Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles

The Russian cruise missiles also attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The attack on the country’s capital happened for the first time in nearly two months. As per the report by AP news, the city authorities stated that Ukraine’s air force managed to intercept 11 cruise missiles along with two unmanned aerial vehicles that were operating over Kyiv. However, the death toll is from the strikes that happened on the nine-story residential building in central Ukraine located in the city of Uman. The city's governor Ihor Taburets stated that the children who died in the devastating incident included two 10-year-old kids and a toddler. Another victim of the attack was a 75-year-old elderly woman who died of internal bleeding that occurred after a huge blast and a shockwave.