The Russian armed forces, who are continuing their relentless invasion of Ukraine, have now bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol as the war between the two countries escalated to horrifying levels. Visuals depicting the aftermath of the attack showed that the hospital building was completely destroyed after several bombs were dropped on it. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russia's actions and stated that people including children are trapped under the wreckage, though information on affected children is being clarified, as per local media reports.

Moreover, Zelensky also called out the atrocity by the Russian invaders and slammed other countries, stating that they are being an 'accomplice ignoring terror'. He reiterated Ukraine's demand and avered that its skies should be closed, thereby asking yet again for a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace. In addition to this, he remarked that other countries have the power, but they are "losing humanity."

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Earlier too, the invading Russian forces had bombed another hospital in Zhytomyr. The visuals accessed by Republic Media Network revealed the aftermath of heavy shelling on the hospital. The hospital was bombed reportedly by the Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 Russian fighter jets that were deployed from the airfield of Belarus, following which, they initiated aerial bombardment in Kyiv and Zhytomyr. As seen in the video, the shelling caused large-scale damage to the area. Tables, cars, tall structures and pillars were reduced to rubble. The area appeared completely destroyed while the casualties are reportedly not exceptionally high. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday claimed that Russia is holding 400,000 people hostage in Mariupol as shelling continues in the city. He stated that almost 3,000 newborn children lack food and medicine.